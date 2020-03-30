Calhoun Community College using 3-D printer to create face shields for Huntsville Hospitals

One Huntsville engineer took to YouTube to start an initiative to use 3-D printers to help make face shields for hospitals.

Right now, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment across the country. Destin Sandlin decided to use his printer, and invite other people with printers to make part of the shield.

When Nina Bullock with Calhoun Community College found out about the project, she chose to take part. She helps run the additive manufacturing center there, which has its own 3D printer.

Her department alone is able to print 15 head pieces a day.

"They'll still wear a mask underneath, but this is going to keep the molecules, moisture of the COVID out of their face," Bullock said.

Destin Sandlin now has thousands of masks to deliver to Huntsville Hospital by the end of the week. He said he is not in need of any people with printers at this time.

For Bullock, she said she is grateful she found a way to help in a time of uncertainty.

"If I had thought about it ten years ago, when I was trying to get this 3D printing stuff, I would have never thought on how I might impact saving a life," Bullock said.

All donations to Huntsville Hospital need to go through the chamber of commerce. In this instance, the organizer is the only one coming in contact with an employee, and they are doing the exchange off site.