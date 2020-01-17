Alabama Community College tuition increase weeks away from being voted on

It could get more expensive to go to community college in Alabama.

The state community college system board is voting on a measure that would increase tuition by two dollars per credit hour. The board says the money would be used to maintain and upgrade campus facilities.

WAAY 31 spoke with community college students in North Alabama about the potential price jump.

"I don't think that it's a good idea," Jaylen Smith, a student at Calhoun Community College, said.

"I think that it's a great idea," Lauren Brooks, a student at Calhoun Community College, said.

Smith and Brooks are both freshmen at Calhoun Community College. When we asked them what they thought about their tuition possibly going up -they were split.

"Tuition is already high enough I don't think it should be raised at all, I mean these books themselves cost a lot of money," Smith sad.

"$2 to me that isn't that bad in the long run for what you're getting out of your education," Brooks said.

The $2 increase has gone into effect every year since 2011. One year it was increased by $10 because the board saw the need. The board told me that in today's workforce - community colleges need to offer more resources to students - so they're fully equipped when they graduate.

Smith and Brooks said they can understand and agree with the reasoning - even though it'll cost them more.

"I feel like it's a good idea but at the same time charging the students more money can hurt them, too," Smith said.

The increase is set to be voted on by the board in February. The board says even with the increase - community college tuition in Alabama is still lower than the national average. If approved it would go into effect the fall semester later this year.