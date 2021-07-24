Community Awareness for Youth holds grocery and school supply drive-through

450 cars lined up in the parking lot of Calhoun Community College in Huntsville. Volunteers, ran to each car trunk, filling them up with groceries and school supplies.

One young student, Jeremiah Tevis, attended the drive-through event with his grandmother.

"You get to get free groceries, it helps you, if you don’t have a lot of money," said Tevis. "You can just get it for free and you can get free backpacks also."

Tevis said his grandmother's car was filled with cereal, apples, and water.

Careers, education, finances, and health, are all Community Awareness for Youth's pillars of success. The program aims to give local children the tools necessary for personal success.

"This year we partnered with Refuge Church and are giving away 40-thousand pounds of food," said Kenneth Anderson, Officer of Multicultural Affairs. "We know that in this pandemic, people have been affected economically, people have been affected in many ways in terms of their financial situation, their stream of income."

Refuge Church and One Generation Away, supplying the driveby event with groceries.

We want people to experience a blessing today," said Jason Park, Refuge Church pastor. "We want them to know we love them, no matter what they’re going through, they have a community behind them to support them."

The annual back-to-school event is preparing parents and students for the year ahead.

"It was important for us to partner with an organization making an impact in the community," said Anderson. "So we can have a duel effect on the families that we serve."

The event was open to anyone who needed a helping hand. CAFY is a program in collaboration with Huntsville Multicultural Affairs, Huntsville City Schools, Huntsville Police Department, Madison City, and Madison County.

August 4, 2021 is the first day of school for Madison City, Madison County, and Huntsville City schools.