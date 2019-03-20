Common Core could be removed from Alabama schools

A bill to repeal the Common Core program from Alabama schools passed through the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

WAAY 31 spoke to some teachers who said they think it's a good idea to repeal the program, but they also said the transition could be difficult for students.

"I was pre-Common Core. We had the freedom of responsibility and to develop lesson plans to meet each individual child," said a former Madison County Schools teacher, Larry Sharp.

Sharp was a teacher long before the controversial Common Core standards were rolled out in Alabama. He thinks eliminating it would be beneficial.

"I think it will free teachers up to do more creative things in the classroom. Right now, they are teaching from a scripted lesson," said Sharp.

That's been one of the biggest criticisms: local educators being forced to teach a curriculum designed by federal groups as a sort of "one size fits all" for classrooms across the country. Both teachers and parents told WAAY 31 they think students should have different goals based on how they learn.

"Each child learns differently and when you free teachers of up to get to that child, if he is an auditory learner, or if he is a visual learner, or if he is hands-on, it gives teachers options to teach each individual child," said Sharp.

"Every student does not learn on the same pace, so I think they need to be taught on their own level," said a grandmother, Glennice Hall.

Hall said while she approves of the bill, she thinks it could be a difficult transition for students who've only ever known Common Core standards.

"It might be a little harder for them to go back, because that's all they've ever known," said Hall.

The bill still has to be approved by the rest of the Senate. WAAY 31 did reach out to Huntsville City Schools, and they said they will continue to teach to whatever curriculum the state requires. No one was available to talk on camera, because it's spring break.