Commissions for Madison, Morgan Counties to vote on states of emergency

Two county commissions in North Alabama are set to vote Wednesday morning on declaring their own states of emergency.
Right now, the states of emergency the president and governor declared to combat the coronavirus don't directly apply to counties and cities. So, Wednesday morning, the Madison and Morgan County commissions will vote on declaring their own states of emergency.
If approved, these will be a way to make changes quickly by cutting through the red tape that normally goes along with making decisions. The commission chairs won't have to go through a vote to make necessary changes.
Since the courthouse is currently closed, the Morgan County Commission will also vote on waiving mail fees for tag renewals. They'll also decide on providing paid time off for employees affected by coronavirus.
