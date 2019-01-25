Commissioner proposes solution for dumping issue in Limestone Co.

Dumping has become a big problem in Limestone County and, now, one commissioner is looking for a way to fix it.

District four commissioner Ben Harrison is proposing two free dumping days a year, for all residents, to combat the issue.

WAAY 31 learned what those living near the trash have to say about it.

We spoke with an 81-year-old man who says he's lived in Limestone County his entire life.

Of those 81 years, he says he’s seen other people trash his hometown for at least a good forty.

“You can look anywhere in the ditches and see the alcohol cans and bottles," he said. "It’s aggravating when you’re trying to cut grass and hit a bottle and stuff like that when you can’t see them.”

But that’s the least of it. The man, who didn't want his name mentioned, says his community has practically become a dumping ground.

“All kinds of furniture, TV’s, refrigerators, all house products," he said. "It's just surprising that they think they can get by without paying anything. They just don’t care.”

He believes changes should have been made already to keep it from happening.

“They’ve said they were putting up cameras in the past. Now, I don’t know whether they did or not."

Either way, he says he’s tired of the mess. So, when he heard County Commissioner Ben Harrison is pushing for two free dumping days a year--those two days being any given day Limestone County residents choose--he was happy and said he’d definitely take advantage.

The two days would allow folks living in the county to take all of their unwanted junk and garbage to the county’s landfill.

Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison tells WAAY 31 the commission will iron out the details of how the dumping days will work at their next work session.