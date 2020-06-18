Commissioner: SEC may not hold championships in Mississippi until state flag changes

The commissioner of the Southeastern Conference announced late Thursday that championship events may not be held in the state of Mississippi as long until the state changes its flag.

The Confederate emblem is part of that flag.

“Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wrote.

“In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed.”

Shortly after Sankey released his statement, Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen and Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter tweeted out their support for the commissioner’s statement.

Read all their statements below: