Commission opens bids for improvements to the Marshall County Jail

The Marshall County Commission says renovations to the county jail could cost around $500,000.

Roughly $400,000 in improvements are already underway to help secure the jail and keep contraband out. Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims says they've got more work to do.

The high price tag is partly to do with the amount of masonry work that needs to be done. Inside the jail, walls, doors and electronics need to be repaired or replaced. WAAY 31 got a look inside the jail in January.

It could take some time to complete the repairs, because inmates will have to be moved for the work to be done safely. Sheriff Sims says he'll coordinate with other law enforcement agencies in the area.

While this project could take months, Sims says he's happy with Wednesday's progress.

"This didn't happen overnight, and it surely can't be fixed overnight. To be where we are at right now after being just a little over two months into office, the progress we have made, and the relationship with the county commission, with the chairman and how we are moving forward, to be where we are at, I'm very happy," said Sims.

Bids will stay open for a couple of weeks, and the commission and the sheriff say they hope the final price tag will come in under the estimated half a million.