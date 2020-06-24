Madison Co. chairman: Confederate statue won't be removed immediately despite calls to do so

A new battle is brewing over the Confederate monument outside the Madison County Courthouse.

It's a matter of when — not if — the county plans on moving it.

Wednesday, state Rep. Laura Hall said this monument needs to come down immediately.

But, County Commission Chair Dale Strong is adamant that’s not going to happen.

"The commission wants a lawful way and this waiver that we're seeking will go to that 11-person commission," Strong said.

Wednesday, Strong explained why he thinks the county can find a legal way to move this Confederate monument, even though the state attorney general says there isn’t a way.

“We have a member of our local delegation that sits on that committee and I feel that they'll work to solidify six votes that will allow us to preserve this monument and relocate it to Maple Hill Cemetery," he said.

Strong said commissioners plan to submit a waiver to move the monument next month. But, Hall and the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance want the monument down now.

"Our community wants to see some action and this is a small piece of the action, but there are other things and so the idea is to have something that they can see immediately," Hall said.

Hall pointed to examples in Birmingham and Mobile. Both cities must pay a $25,000 fine for breaking the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act passed in 2017.

"I can assure you Madison County Commission does not set its barometers based on what's going on in Jefferson and Mobile County," Strong said.

But, Hall thinks Mobile expedited its process by reaching a memorandum of understanding with the state.

“I think they can make it a lot easier because the Attorney General has signed a M.O.U. with Mobile," Hall said. "So I think the pathway seems to be clear for our commissioners to move in that same manner and have them get an MOU."

Strong disagrees and called out requests of some protestors.

"I'll take my licks where I'm at constitutionally I'm trying to do it lawfully. You will not catch me bowing down in front of people, kneeling, things of this nature. I'm going to represent the 370,000 people here in Madison County as I have done for 24 years," he said.

The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance says they will protest at the courthouse every week until the monument gets moved. Strong says he believes they have a good case on getting an exemption from the state in a meeting July 9.