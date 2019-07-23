Comfy and a little cool Wednesday morning

Sunshine is the prevailing feature in the forecast in the coming days, in addition to drier, more comfortable air. The temperatures are also garnering a lot of attention, and rightfully so. We'll be running about 10 degrees below average Wednesday and Thursday morning and highs will be several degrees below average as well. Coupled with drier air out of the north, this means it will feel more like late September in north Alabama than late July.

Even as the weekend approaches, the chance for rain is low and the temperatures become more seasonable. Highs hover around 90 starting Friday and lows creep back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm to end the weekend, but it will generally be a great weekend to spend some time on the lake or at the pool.