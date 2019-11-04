Comfortably cool Tuesday

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable over the next couple of days. We'll see highs return to the upper 60s with lows in the low to mid 40s the next couple of nights. However, there are a couple of bursts of much cooler air in the forecast over the next 7 days.

The first comes with a round of showers, increasing through the day on Thursday. Once the rain ends and the cold air arrives, highs on Friday won't make it out of the upper 40s. Lows dip below freezing Saturday morning and it stays chilly through the weekend. The next front swings through at the beginning of next week. It doesn't appear to have much moisture associated with it, but it will keep highs only in the mid 40s Monday afternoon.

All in all, the temperatures remain more of a story than the rain in the coming days. We can pick up between half an inch the three quarter of an inch through next Monday, with most of that falling Thursday into Thursday night.