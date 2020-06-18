Comfortable weather transitions to summer heat by this weekend

The stagnant pattern that has been in place since Monday will be wrapping up after today. This lingering pattern is due to a large low pressure system that has been centered near North Carolina and Virginia the last 3 days. This low has been close enough to influence North Alabama. The nearly stationary low finally lifts northeast and far enough away from North Alabama that high's are back closer to 90° Friday.

Thursday afternoon continues the pattern (stated above) of mostly sunny skies transitioning to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but like the past few days, most locations will keep it dry. The pattern really starts to shift Friday. Temperatures start their warming trend and highs manage to reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon. It may seem hot, but it's actually right on average for this time of year.

The summer solstice will be a hot one as highs make it into the lower 90s and Father's Day looks to be even slightly warmer. Substantial rain chances hold off until the beginning of next week as a weak cold front approaches the area. Even then, we're only expected scattered activity starting Monday. It'll be noticeably muggier, too.