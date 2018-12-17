WASHINGTON (AP) - Former FBI Director James Comey is back for a second closed-door interview with two Republican-led committees investigating what they say was bias at the Justice Department before the 2016 presidential election.
The House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees are wrapping up a yearlong investigation into the department's decisions before Democrats take the majority in January. Comey first testified Dec. 7.
Republicans argue department officials conspired against Donald Trump as they started an investigation into Trump's ties to Russia and cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton in a separate probe of her email use. Comey led both investigations.
Democrats have called the GOP investigation "nonsense."
A transcript released after Comey's first interview showed a heavy focus on the Clinton email probe. A transcript of the second interview will also be released.
Related Content
- Comey on Capitol Hill for 2nd interview with GOP-led panels
- James Comey set for closed-door interview
- Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill Monday to meet with lawmakers
- California moves toward solar panel requirement
- Tennessee panel accepting applications for 2 judgeships
- Spider bite led to leg being amputated, woman says
- Man who wanted biscuit led deputies on chase, officials say
- Rolling Hills teacher claims student attacked her
- New top Bulldog headed to 'The Hill'