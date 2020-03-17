Huntsville comedy non-profit dedicated to spreading joy during coronavirus pandemic

A Huntsville non-profit group is working to ensure people have a chance to get a mental break during these stressful time.

Shenanigans Comedy Theatre closed down its theatre, but the group is not shutting down its operations completely.

Jessica Cotton and Kimberly Wilson opened up the Huntsville location less than a year ago.

"We say our mission is to make the arts, but especially comedy accessible to everyone," Wilson said.

It provides a variety of shows and classes. But the non-profit has a bigger vision of giving back.

"We give away a lot of stuff, just because we want to break down any barriers people have to accessing what we do," Wilson said.

By the end of the year, the goal was to donate at least 10 percent of its net profit to another organization, GLSEN. It serves LGBTQ plus youth.

They were also looking into parterning with a non-profit helping special needs children. However, that is all put on pause.

"We don't want to lose the space or the ability to do that," Cotton said.

So in the meantime, the theatre is going digital by posting videos online.

"We want to still be able to offer laughs in this bleak time," Cotton said.

The two are both full-time teachers and parents, but are looking at this time of isolation as an opportunity to focus on this non-profit and the good they can do even while the theatre sits empty.

"No matter what is going on in the world, or in life, we always have to be able to smile because to me, that's how you get through things like this," Wilson said.

