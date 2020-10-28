Comedian Kevin Hart surprises 11-year-old boy from Decatur with special wheelchair

Comedian Kevin Hart surprised an 11-year-old boy from Decatur with a special wheelchair.

Hart gifted Ethan Lybrand of Decatur a "Magic Bumblebee Wheelchair."

WAAY 31 first spoke to Ethan in July about his campaign to help keep people smiling and laughing during the coronavirus pandemic. He was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy when he was just two days shy of his second birthday.

Duchenne is a debilitating neuromuscular disease affecting every organ in Ethan's body, making it difficult for him to walk. It also cuts short the life of a person, but there are some cases of people living in their 30s and 40s with this disease.

Earlier this year, Ethan got the attention of the national Muscular Dystrophy Association and was named MDA National Ambassador in January.

For 42 days, Ethan told a joke every day on social media to an audience of thousands. His “Joke of the Day for MDA” continues to raise money.

You can watch Hart’s MDA telethon interview with Ethan below: