Columbus Air Force Base honors World War II veteran

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Air Force Base presented World War II veteran, Bradford Freeman, with a new U.S. flag outside his house Thursday.

Service men and women held the ceremony as a thank for Freeman's service and a gift for his 96th birthday.

The veteran was in the last campaign for World War II in Europe 75 years ago.

The 43rd Flying Training Wing from the Columbus base was also a part of ending the war.

Air Force personnel gave Freeman the exact flag flown on the base.

Historian, Rufus Ward, helped bring attention to freeman’s contribution.

Ward said it is important to honor the few World War II veterans left.

“He was in every major engagement in Europe during World War II and is a true American hero and we need to honor these people,” he said.