Columbia reflects on season after loss to Bessemer City in region semis

Eagles ended the season ranked #1 in 6A

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 3:18 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Columbia High boys gave it their all in the region-semi finals Friday at Wallace State, but Bessemer City walked away with a win. 

Now, the Eagles season is over, but Columbia still with a lot to be proud of. The Eagles ended the regular season ranked #1 in 6A.

