Columbia reflects on season after loss to Bessemer City in region semis

Columbia High boys gave it their all in the region-semi finals Friday at Wallace State, but Bessemer City walked away with a win.
Now, the Eagles season is over, but Columbia still with a lot to be proud of. The Eagles ended the regular season ranked #1 in 6A.
