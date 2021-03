Columbia High School grad JaVaugh Harrison had an unprecedented day at the Track and Field Championships on Friday.

The LSU Tiger swept both the long jump and high jump national titles, becoming the first person to do both at the same indoor event.

According to the team, his 2.3-meter high jump and 8.45-meter long jump are the best one-day combo in world history.

Harrison’s long jump was the third-best in American history and the eighth-best ever, according to a tweet.