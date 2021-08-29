Clear
Columbia High School transitions to remote learning this week

Classes will be held virtually through Friday, September 3.

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 8:05 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Columbia High School will transition to remote learning starting Monday, August 30. 

Virtual classes are expected to last through the end of the week with students returning to campus on Tuesday, September 7. 

The school will serve curbside meals to students weekdays between 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

As of the latest COVID update from Huntsville City Schools, Columbia High School reports 9 COVID cases. That's 7 new cases since the previous update on August 20th. There are currently 251 COVID cases among students and staff in the Huntsville City School District. 

