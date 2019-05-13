Columbia High School students sign to play at the next level

There were a lot of firsts at Columbia High School on Monday when eight students signed on the dotted line.
Five basketball players all committed to play at the next level; the largest eagles basketball signing class in school history. The first volleyball player to sign a letter of intent. The first basketball manager to sign to become a student manager at Alabama A&M next year. They also had their second football player to put pen to paper this year.
- Jamiah Holloway: Walters State Basketball
- Larry Penn: Stillman College Basketball
- Maxwell Rone: Walters State Basketball
- Lee Johnson: Costal East Alabama Basketball
- CJ Chatman: Alabama A&M manager
- Gervaughn Abram:Tennessee Valley Prep Basketball
- Kaitlyn Morley: Miles College Volleyball
- Jonathan Watson: Culver-Stockton Football
