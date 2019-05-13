Clear

Columbia High School students sign to play at the next level

Seven student-athletes and one manager put the pen to paper to commit to a program next year.

Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

There were a lot of firsts at Columbia High School on Monday when eight students signed on the dotted line.

Five basketball players all committed to play at the next level; the largest eagles basketball signing class in school history. The first volleyball player to sign a letter of intent. The first basketball manager to sign to become a student manager at Alabama A&M next year. They also had their second football player to put pen to paper this year.

    1. Jamiah Holloway: Walters State Basketball
    2. Larry Penn: Stillman College Basketball
    3. Maxwell Rone: Walters State Basketball
    4. Lee Johnson: Costal East Alabama Basketball
    5. CJ Chatman: Alabama A&M manager
    6. Gervaughn Abram:Tennessee Valley Prep Basketball
    7. Kaitlyn Morley: Miles College Volleyball
    8. Jonathan Watson: Culver-Stockton Football

