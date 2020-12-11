Columbia HS grad nominated for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Columbia High School graduate Trey Flowers is a nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field, according to the NFL's website. It was established in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton.

Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

The Detroit Lions defensive end developed the "Flowers of the Future Foundation," which was created to assist and support youth programs. He also raised $15,000 for the Huntsville Inner City Learning Center and started a scholarship for students in Huntsville.

Flowers graduated from Columbia High School in 2011. He played 4 seasons at the University of Arkansas, and was drafted in the 4th round by the New England Patriots in 2015.

Because he is a nominee, Flowers will receive a $40,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

The player who wins the award will receive a $250,000 donation. That winner is announced the week of the Super Bowl.

Flowers is in his sixth season in the NFL and won 2 Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.