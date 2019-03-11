Columbia HS grad Trey Flowers to sign with Detroit Lions

Huntsville native and Columbia High School grad Trey Flowers is expected to sign a deal with the Detroit Lions during the free agency period, first reported by ESPN.

With the Lions adding one of the top rushers in Flowers to its roster, it's as if they are trying to become the Patriots of the Midwest.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Flowers is expected to sign a five-year contract worth more than $16-17 million per season. This deal also reunites Flowers with former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is now the Lions head coach.

Deals cannot become official until the start of the new league year, at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Flowers, the Patriots' best pass rusher the past several seasons, was expected to be among the most sought-after edge defenders to hit free agency.

The addition of Flowers continues the pipeline of former New England players to Detroit. On Monday alone, the Lions brought in receiver Danny Amendola (five years with the Patriots), and agreed to deals with corner Justin Coleman (two years with the Patriots) and Flowers.