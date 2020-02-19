Color for a Cause coloring event aims to raise awareness for Decatur, Florence issues

The Decatur Mall and Florence Mall are participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local causes.

During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the Mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The Mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.

The events will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 3 at both malls.

The Decatur Mall event will be in support of Alabama Head Injury Foundation, Austin High Art Honor Society, Committee on Church Cooperation, Decatur Youth Services, Excel Center, GE Appliances, Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama Service Unit 205, Journey of Faith, Inc., and Neighborhood Christian Center of AL, Inc.

The Florence Mall event will be in support of Creekside Technology, Disabled American Veterans, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, Shoals CASA, Shoals Habitat for Humanity, Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer’s, United Way of Northwest Alabama, and University of Alabama Alumni Association Lauderdale County Chapter.

