Collinsville man charged with rape after child reports inappropriate behavior

A Collinsville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after a child reported inappropriate behavior to a parent.

Joseph Daniel Johnson, 35, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

The child told the parent on Tuesday, said Pruett

After an interview with Johnson, the suspicions were confirmed, Pruett said.

Johnson was charged with first-degree rape and is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center with no bond.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release: “I’d also like to thank the family for coming forward with this information. We’d also like to encourage families to please contact us if a child reports any inappropriate behavior. These incidents must be investigated and perpetrators must be brought to justice in order to protect them from future abuse,” he added.