Collinsville man arrested for biting, stabbing family member

Christian Ramos

The suspect was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a domestic violence second-degree charge.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 8:59 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sherriff's Office says a suspect, 18-year-old Christian Ramos of Collinsville, was arrested on Saturday, May 4, for biting a family member's nose and stabbing them in the leg during a dispute at a home near Dawson.

The sheriff's office says, when a deputy arrived, a Geraldine police officer had Ramos in custody. The victim was taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramos was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a domestic violence second-degree charge.

