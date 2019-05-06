Collinsville man arrested for biting, stabbing family member

The DeKalb County Sherriff's Office says a suspect, 18-year-old Christian Ramos of Collinsville, was arrested on Saturday, May 4, for biting a family member's nose and stabbing them in the leg during a dispute at a home near Dawson.
The sheriff's office says, when a deputy arrived, a Geraldine police officer had Ramos in custody. The victim was taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ramos was booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a domestic violence second-degree charge.
