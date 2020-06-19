Collinsville girls back on the court ready to work

One of the last events before sports shut down was the high school state basketball tournament when the Collinsville girls won the 2A title. Feels like forever ago, but it was the last weekend in February.

They want to win another championship for "Big Red" this year, but are having to prep differently.

The state championship celebrations were short lived for Collinsville.

"Kinda didn't get to enjoy it very long at school," Head Coach, Jon Tidmore, said.

Don't get me wrong, the Panthers are still loving every minute of being the reigning 2A State Champs.

If anything, seeing other sports get cancelled makes junior Kayla Beene appreciate last season even more.

"We see how easy it is, like how easy it can be taken away," Beene said.

The team is is back together for the first time since March, and training by themselves since the AHSAA banned competition during the summer.

"It will be a lot of drills and a lot of things, it's a lot different, but it will help us out," Senior Caroline Brannon said.

Brannon said they're focused every practice since the panthers have a target on their back this season.

"It's harder to stay at the top than get to the top," Brannon said.

The girls lost four seniors, but have several all-state players back.

Tidmore knows he has a group of winners willing to work.

"I think they're still excited and hungry about it," Tidmore said.

"I think we are going to be just as fine as we were then," Beene added.

High school basketball kicks off in November.