Collinsville family recalls rescue after mobile home floods

A family was rescued from their mobile home in Collinsville after it flooded.

"When I see the water, I said, 'Oh my goodness! The house is flooding!" Rebeca George said.

County Road 851 in Collinsville County Road 851 in Collinsville

She was on her way to work Thursday morning. When she opened the door to leave, she saw her entire house was surrounded by water.

"I was in shock because I've never seen anything like that before," George said.

The family says the water reached the third step of the staircase in front of their home. That's around knee deep.

They quickly called 9-1-1. First responders were able to rescue those living in the two mobile homes on the property. That included 6 kids.The youngest was 4 years old.

The family told me they're thankful they were able to get out safely.

For now, they'll have to stay with family members in the area.

"We can't stay right here. It's not safe," George said. "I don't want to be here again if the water is going like today. I don't want to see that again."

The people living in the area told WAAY 31 there's no running water right now, which is another reason they'll be staying with family for the next few days.