Collinsville advances to first state title game

The drought is over for Collinsville Girls Basketball.

"Yes it is, a big year," Head Coach, John Tidmore, said.

For the first time in school history, the Panthers are competing for a state title.

"It wasn't too long ago we won our first county championship in school history and that was a big thing for our program, so them doing this kind of goes back to those girls who started this," Tidmore added.

Hadley Hamilton credits the team's chemistry on the court, to friendship.

"We are a family, we get along so good," Hamilton said. "We are best friends, all of us."

Coach John Tidmore credits their dominant performance to fundamentals.

"I think that's just something we press, the way to take care of the ball," Tidmore said.

Before they take on Cold Springs in the final, Brittany Rivera says the team will work on communication.

"I think one thing we can improve on is talking more, just being more vocal,” Rivera said.

Tip-off is 9:00 a.m. Friday.