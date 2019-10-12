Clear

Collinsville Police warn of duo using fake $20 bills as distraction to rob Dollar General

Collinsville Police said the woman (pictured) went into the manager's office while a man was trying to pass counterfeit $20 bills.
Collinsville Police said the woman (pictured) went into the manager's office while a man was trying to pass counterfeit $20 bills. (Source: Collinsville Police Department)

Police said the scheme took place on October 10, 2019.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 8:01 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Collinsville Police are trying to identify a man and a woman who tried to steal from a Dollar General in Collinsville.

Officers said the man tried to pass six, counterfeit $20 bills to the cashier on October 10.


The man (pictured) is accused of trying to pass counterfeit $20 bills at the Collinsville Dollar General Store. (Source: Collinsville Police Department)

Collinsville Police said this woman (pictured) is accused of breaking into the manager's office at the Collinsville Dollar General Store while a man tried to pass counterfeit $20 bills. (Source: Collinsville Police Department)

At the same time, investigators said at the same time, a woman was trying to steal from the manager's office. However, when the cashier discovered that the bills were fake, both of them ran from the Collinsville Dollar General Store.

Anyone who can identify either or both of the people in the surveillance photos are asked to contact Collinsville Police Chief Rex Leath.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events