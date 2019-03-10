Collinsville PD collecting donations after officer loses everything in fire

The Collinsville Police Department is asking everyone to keep Office Kristina Daniel and her family in their thoughts and prayers after the officer and her family lost everything in a house fire Saturday night.

Interim Chief Rex Leath told WAAY 31 the officer and her family were coming home from dinner when they saw their home on fire.

A GoFundMe page has been started to accept donations for the family.

If you want to donate clothes, shoes, or other items to the family, donations are being accepted at the Collinsville Police Department.

The department shared Officer Daniel and her family's sizes:

Kristina:

Shirt - XL

Pants - Large, stretch

Shoes - 9.5

Kevin:

Shirt - XL

Pants - 38x32

Shoes - 10.5

Elijah:

Shirt - L

Pants - 32x34, Large, stretch

Shoes - 11

Hannah:

Shirt - M

Pants - 10m

Shoes - 8.5

Aiden:

Shirt - L

Pants - 32x34 stretch

Shoes - 9.5