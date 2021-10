70 colleges waive application fees for Alabama students

Colleges and universities across the country have agreed to waive application fees for Alabama students this week as part of Alabama College Application Week 2021.

Thousands of students from more than 200 schools in Alabama participated last year, and the state hopes to see similar numbers this year as high schoolers prepare for the next step in their education.

This is the ninth year for the event, which was started to increase overall participation in postsecondary education by Alabama students, especially those who are first-generation or low-income students. Students can click here to view discount codes, tips and more before applying.

The following colleges and universities are allowing Alabama students to apply for free now through Friday:

• Alabama A&M University, Alabama;

• Alabama State University, Alabama;

• Allen University, South Carolina;

• Andrew College, Georgia;

• Athens State University, Alabama;

• Auburn University, Alabama;

• Auburn University at Montgomery, Alabama;

• Belmont Abbey College, North Carolina;

• Birmingham Southern College, Alabama;

• Cumberland University, Tennessee;

• Edward Waters University, Florida;

• Faulkner University, Alabama;

• Florida Southern College, Florida;

• Georgia Institute of Technology, Georgia;

• Georgia Southwestern State University, Georgia;

• Huntingdon College, Alabama;

• Jacksonville State University, Alabama;

• Lander University, South Carolina;

• Lincoln Tech, Tennessee;

• Lipscomb University, Tennessee;

• Marion Military Institute, Alabama;

• Maryville College, Tennessee;

• Mercer University, Georgia;

• Miles College, Alabama;

• Mississippi College, Mississippi;

• Ohio University, Ohio;

• Samford University, Alabama;

• Sewanee: The University of the South, Tennessee;

• Spring Hill College, Alabama;

• Stillman College, Alabama;

• Talladega College, Alabama;

• Tennessee Technological University, Tennessee;

• Troy University, Alabama;

• Tuskegee University, Alabama;

• Union University, Tennessee;

• University of Alabama, Alabama;

• University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama;

• University of Dayton, Ohio;

• University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama;

• University of Mobile, Alabama;

• University of Montevallo, Alabama;

• University of New Orleans, Louisiana;

• University of North Alabama, Alabama;

• University of South Alabama, Alabama;

• University of West Alabama, Alabama;

• Wofford College, South Carolina;

• Alabama Community College System, Alabama;

• Bevill State Community College, Alabama;

• Bishop State Community College, Alabama;

• Calhoun Community College, Alabama;

• Central Alabama Community College, Alabama;

• Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Alabama;

• Coastal Alabama Community College, Alabama;

• Drake State Community and Technical College, Alabama;

• Enterprise State Community College, Alabama;

• Gadsden State Community College, Alabama;

• Jefferson State Community College, Alabama;

• Lawson State Community College, Alabama;

• Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, Alabama;

• Northeast Alabama Community College, Alabama;

• Northwest Shoals Community College, Alabama;

• Reid State Technical College, Alabama;

• Shelton State Community College, Alabama;

• Snead State Community College, Alabama;

• Southern Union State Community College, Alabama;

• Trenholm State Community College, Alabama;

• Wallace Community College-Dothan, Alabama;

• Wallace Community College-Selma, Alabama; and

• Wallace Community College-Hanceville, Alabama.