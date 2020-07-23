College students weighing out options before return to campus

Most of the focus is on K-12 but the clock is ticking for college students returning to campus. Most plan to reopen next month. Students need to decide if they want to live in dorms or even risk returning to the classroom.

Chauncy Sanders plans on returning to Alabama A&M's campus in less then a month. He said the excitement to be back is met with a little bit of fear Coronavirus will force him to leave before the end of the semester.

"From watching the news and seeing the spikes that have been going on from other states, including Alabama, there definitely has been a little bit of worry," Sanders said.

Sanders is excited but a little nervous about making the 500 mile trip from Ohio to Huntsville for the fall semester.

"What do they have in place if they do shut down,'? he said 'Are we going to have to stay on campus and just work online from campus, or are we going to have to do what we did last semester and just shut it all down and have a week to move out'? he said. 'That plays a part in it because if we're having to travel back and forth that's going to cost some money, especially for us out of state students," Sanders said.

Alabama A&M's released a re-opening plan earlier this summer. It requires students, faculty and visitors to wear masks everywhere on campus, perform temperature checks in certain facilities and follow social distancing guidelines in classrooms. the school also increased sanitation across campus.

A&M students can chose between a hybrid instruction model where students learn in person and online...or an online only option.

"They've took precautions, and they have in place a ground set of rules and standards that they'll go by and we hope that they can get back to normal," Sanders said.

Sanders said he is satisfied the school’s plan includes a system to quarantine students exposed to the virus. he told me despite some fears he's trying to remain positive and believes the school is doing everything possible to keep students safe.

"I'm really really encouraged from what I saw from my professors, and what I saw from my president Andrew Hugine," he said

Like other re-opening plans, North Alabama university's re-opening plans say they are subject to change.