College student coronavirus testing sites open across North Alabama

Tuesday, college students started mandatory rapid coronavirus testing before returning to campus. All tests are sent to the University of Alabama in Birmingham's lab where students can expect their result in 24 hours.

"It was pretty easy and fast, I walked in and walked right back out," Taylor Moore, a senior at Auburn, said.

Moore said because Alabama’s college system opened 13 sites across the state, she was able to get in her hometown in Huntsville.

"Once you want to travel back to school you don't want to have to go anywhere else. You want to get it done here ahead of time, so it's nice to know Alabama is opening places around the area," she said.

Moore said she entered her school email address, then put in her location and was able to choose a time that worked for her at the closest testing site.

"The workers are checking you in and then showing you how to do the test, then putting the test in the box for you," she said.

She said unlike other tests, students only have to swab the bottoms of their nostrils - making it easy to perform on themselves.

Moore also told me she's happy the results should be back in 24 hours.

"Auburns starting back on the 17th and so for us to know that fast it's kind of good to know at a faster time period than later," Moore said.

Students are required to book an appointment before they show up on campus. Testing sites are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.