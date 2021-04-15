Clear

College sports already adapting to new NCAA transfer rules

The NCAA made it official Thursday, announcing the Division I Council had voted to approve a plan that will allow all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 10:39 PM
Posted By: RALPH D, RUSSO, AP

As spring practice winds down, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sees some potential holes in his roster.

Arkansas didn’t use the maximum 25 scholarships this year on its incoming recruits so it has a few left over to hit the transfer market, where there is no longer any question about whether athletes who switch schools will be immediately eligible to compete.

“We might take a tight end,” Pittman said. “The bottom line is whomever we took would have to be a D-lineman or someone with the ball in his hands. I don’t think we’d take an offensive lineman in the portal right now.”

The NCAA made it official Thursday, announcing the Division I Council had voted to approve a plan that will allow all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season.

The so-called one-time exception that has been available to athletes in most college sports for years will now also be available to football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and baseball players who transfer from one Division I school to another.

It’s a big change, a long time coming and it has some in college sports, especially football, worried about the potential for unintended consequences: Fewer scholarships available to high school recruits. Power programs poaching players from small schools. Rosters turning over quicker than coaches can keep up.

While those are all real concerns, it has been apparent for several years this was coming and coaches have already been operating in this new reality of increased player freedom.

“I don’t think anything’s changed,” Penn State football coach James Franklin said. “Let’s be honest, over the last two years everybody knew all the transfer policies and the requirement to get immediate eligibility and everybody was saying whatever they had to say to become eligible.”

Franklin was referring to a tweak to the NCAA’s waiver policy made a few years back that seemed to make it easier for transferring athletes to gain immediate eligibility. It wasn’t quite so simple and plenty of athletes had their requests denied, but it did create an expectation of immediate eligibility for all.

Starting next September, there will be no more gray area. The first transfer is free, no questions asked.

“We’re going to adapt to it and make it an advantage for us,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Thursday. “I think what’s going to happen as you see how often in a lot of leagues, you know the good players go to a good team and the bad players leave good teams because they’re not playing. So is that going to make the rich get richer?”

Among the notable transferring football players who will now be eligible next season at their new schools are former five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman, who left Clemson for Florida, and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who switched from Nebraska to Kentucky.

There appears to be an uptick this year in athletes putting their names in the NCAA transfer portal, a database created in 2017 to provide more transparency in the process.

“There’s over 2,000 kids that went into the football transfer portal,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. “The last update that I got was that only 37% had a place to go.”

Combine the number of transfers with the NCAA’s decision to give athletes in all sports a free year of eligibility because of the pandemic and there is little doubt that there will be more scholarship-worthy major college football players than available scholarships over the next few seasons.

Coaches have already begun lobbying for relief in the form of increasing either the yearly cap of 25 signees or the overall roster cap of 85 scholarship players. Brown is among those who have mentioned allowing programs to add a transfer if they lose a transfer.

The concern, especially in football, is that a wave of departures after spring practice could lead to a depleted roster and no means to fill it.

The NCAA’s new transfer rules will require players in fall and winter sports to notify their current schools they intend to leave by May 1; spring sport athletes must do so by July 1, starting in 2022.

Administrators who have the final say on NCAA rules are in no rush to make changes.

“Our position as a football oversight committee was: Let’s let this thing play out a little and not rush to judgment,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said. “If we start seeing a complete trend, then we can go back and revisit it.”

Lyons acknowledged that about 30% of football players in the portal would likely be left without a landing spot, but he believes that could lead to a market correction in coming years.

“Does that slow it down, when you tell a young person, ‘Hey, you can enter the portal but it doesn’t mean you’re going to definitely get a home out of this?’” said Lyons, who is chairman of the NCAA football oversight committee.

Brown worries college programs will increasingly use scholarships on transfers rather than high school players.

“A lot of people might take one of our second team players at the FCS level or a Group Five (school) that would have recruited one of those (class of) ’22 kids, and now he’d rather have a transfer that’s older and proven than a high school kid,” Brown said.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is one of many coaches who has already designed his program’s recruiting operation similar to the way pro teams have college scouting for the draft and pro scouting for free agency.

“We have someone that monitors the portal, sits there and presses refresh every 30 minutes,” Tucker said. The Spartans have had more than a dozen players transfer out this offseason and more than a dozen transfer in.

NCAA rules already prohibit recruiting players who are not yet in the portal, but skirting tampering violations by making indirect contact with athletes through high school coaches or personal trainers is already a fact of life.

That’s especially problematic in basketball, where the up-transfer — a quality mid-major player leaving for a school in a traditional power conference —- has become common.

“When it doesn’t feel good is when it feels like, in essence, a kid is being recruited off your roster by somebody else, which typically means it’s not legal or ethical. There’s no integrity in that scenario,” South Dakota State athletic director Justin Sell said.

The players flow both ways, though. Plenty of athletes who were highly sought after in high school are finding more playing time after transferring out of the Power Five.

Count Pittman among those who don’t seem too worried about the new normal — for now.

“I think it’s headed in the right direction,” Pittman said. “I think the one-time transfer is the key there, though. I don’t think it’s let’s transfer once a year. At some point you’ve got to stick and make it happen and make it work for you.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 520780

Reported Deaths: 10728
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753721490
Mobile38951798
Madison33940495
Tuscaloosa25318444
Montgomery23980566
Shelby23141239
Baldwin20670300
Lee15552165
Calhoun14318311
Morgan14146271
Etowah13673346
Marshall11982220
Houston10395278
Elmore10010200
Limestone9834147
Cullman9492188
St. Clair9446234
Lauderdale9247227
DeKalb8750181
Talladega8090170
Walker7101275
Autauga6740103
Jackson6736110
Blount6507135
Colbert6218130
Coffee5413113
Dale4768110
Russell429338
Franklin420582
Chilton4091109
Covington4058114
Tallapoosa3902146
Escambia389274
Dallas3521149
Chambers3507122
Clarke346560
Marion3071100
Pike305976
Lawrence295395
Winston272872
Bibb255959
Marengo248361
Geneva245975
Pickens233059
Barbour225755
Hale218675
Butler212767
Fayette209260
Henry187944
Cherokee182344
Randolph177041
Monroe172140
Washington164738
Macon155048
Clay149555
Crenshaw149457
Cleburne146441
Lamar139434
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124627
Bullock121440
Conecuh109428
Perry107626
Sumter103132
Coosa99228
Greene91034
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 827579

Reported Deaths: 12032
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby923651583
Davidson87087922
Knox49256622
Hamilton43101480
Rutherford41703420
Williamson27127213
Sumner23064338
Montgomery18976224
Wilson17885223
Out of TN1785198
Unassigned16617133
Sullivan15971287
Blount14917194
Bradley14443147
Washington14029242
Sevier13064174
Maury12991168
Putnam11124173
Madison10693240
Robertson9538127
Anderson8580171
Hamblen8460170
Greene7694152
Tipton7193100
Coffee6813121
Dickson6693108
Cumberland6514127
Carter6419156
Bedford6388126
Gibson6370144
McMinn631895
Roane6163102
Jefferson6038121
Loudon599369
Lawrence576886
Hawkins5741106
Monroe567295
Warren550381
Dyer5348104
Franklin506988
Fayette487676
Obion448896
Cocke442198
Cheatham439953
Rhea429675
Lincoln429263
Marshall409258
Campbell407562
Weakley400562
Giles393198
Henderson371075
Carroll356682
Macon356376
White352968
Hardin348566
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale313544
Henry311275
Marion307946
Scott304045
Claiborne303973
Overton295360
Wayne294134
Hickman279045
McNairy276254
DeKalb274653
Smith273538
Haywood267860
Grainger256949
Trousdale248322
Morgan244839
Fentress237546
Johnson228238
Chester209151
Bledsoe208811
Crockett200748
Polk198124
Unicoi193249
Cannon188431
Union185234
Grundy177031
Humphreys170921
Lake169526
Sequatchie166028
Benton162340
Decatur157038
Lewis155326
Meigs133523
Stewart129828
Jackson129335
Clay108831
Houston108033
Perry105828
Moore99317
Van Buren83321
Pickett75524
Hancock54112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events