College athletes heartbroken by postponement of fall sports

College athletes are saying they’re still heartbroken -- just days after finding out their seasons had been postponed.

On the UAH campus, the decision by the Gulf South Conference is especially tough for the seniors.

“This could be my last go at it, you know, you have more plans,” Abby Brooks, a senior on the Chargers’ volleyball team said. “Volleyball’s not who I am, I’ve got more plans after this, so I could be done and I might not know it.”

For student athletes like Brooks, news of a postponed season came as quite the disappointment. She and other athletes say they’ve spent years working to get where they are now and would like to have the opportunity to write the final chapter of their athletic careers.

Currently, football, basketball, volleyball and soccer are postponed until at least January 1.

Many senior student athletes have plans to be on campus this spring -- holding out hope of playing, saying they’re ready.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment, we’ve been training for months now and we’re definitely ready to take on the spring should it happen for us,” Taylor Wilson, a senior on UAH’s Women's Soccer team, said.

Of course there is the possibility that they won’t be able to play in the spring -- a harsh truth many understand.

Graduate student Antonio Goncalves made the difficult decision to return to campus from Portugal. He said he wants to play soccer this year, but understands that sports aren’t the most important thing right now.

“We would love to finish our senior year playing, competing and maybe getting the ring, but if it doesn’t happen, we are mature enough -- we are responsible to understand that this is something bigger,” he said. “This is not just about soccer, this is much bigger than soccer and we need to be aware that other people are doing so much.”

All three athletes say that they will be ready to play if the call comes, but now all they can do is continue to train and hope for the best.

According to the Gulf South Conference, “A spring season may not feature the use of traditional formats for regular season play or tournaments.”

So far, no changes have been made to spring sports.