College and universities send safety alerts about Uber and Lyft dangers

The murder of a South Carolina college student who thought she was getting in an Uber has universities across the country talking about safety.

Police say Samantha Josephson died from multiple "sharp force" injuries. They say she got in the car, and the suspect engaged the child safety locks. He's charged with kidnapping and murder.

Madison police tweeted a picture reminding people to pay attention to the information in the ride share apps, like the kind of car that will pick you up and the driver's name.

On Tuesday, WAAY 31 was on the Alabama A&M University campus to show how students there have a renewed sense of safety.

A lot of college students said they use the Uber or Lyft apps from their cell phones. One thing they always check for is the license plate number and sending their location to friends or family.

"Look at the car on the phone. You don't look at that car on the phone, you'll be at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Mileak Harper, a student at Alabama A&M University.

College students in Huntsville said they take advantage of Uber and Lyft, but they're very cautious of whose car they're getting into. One student said he verifies all information on an Uber driver before he even opens the door.

"Definitely check the license plate. They even tell you the color of the car and what the year, make, model of the kind of car it is, so you definitely need to check up on that," said Shemar Maxwell, also a student at AAMU.

Maxwell said anyone can go online and get an Uber sticker for their car, so checking out the information the app gives you is important. It's also important to know that within the Uber or Lyft apps, you can also send your location confidentially to your friends or family if you ever feel unsafe.

"Basically you're getting into a random person's car. You don't know their background, you don't know none of that," said Maxwell.

Madison Police Chief Dave Jernigan said if you see something out of the ordinary, do something about it. He stressed to use ride share services in groups and be aware of your surroundings.

"If all of a sudden you've got that sixth sense that something's not right, everybody knows what that is, then turn directions," said Jernigan.

After all, your ride share driver is a stranger, so it's up to you as the rider, to take precaution.

"I just hope everybody is safe and everybody protects themselves, you know, stay on the watch because a lot of people out here aren't good people," said Shemar Maxwell, student at AAMU.

While universities across the country have been sending alerts to students after the South Carolina murder, officials at Alabama A&M and the University of Alabama in Huntsville told WAAY 31 they've not done that.

Madison police said you should always have something with you to protect yourself.