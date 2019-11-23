An equipment failure at Valhalla Cave in Jackson County left one person dead.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, 21-year-old Trevor Col of Austin, Texas, died Saturday morning after falling in the cave.
Authorities say he was with a group of students from Purdue University when it happened. They say Col tied a couple of ropes to avoid a knot, but the equipment failed. Col died on impact.
The Sheriff's Office says it took them about four hours to get the students out of the cave.
Both Huntsville and Chattanooga rescue teams responded to the scene.
Related Content
- 1 Dead After Rappelling Accident In Jackson County
- Single car accident in Jackson County on county road 114
- Friends remember boy killed in Jackson County ATV accident
- Rappel down the Regions Center building in downtown Huntsville for a good cause
- Madison man found dead in Jackson County cave
- Jackson County man dead after vehicle struck horse, overturned
- UPDATE: Teenage girl dead after Limestone County rollover accident
- Inmate dies at Jackson County Jail
- Thieves targeting mailboxes in Jackson County
- Jackson County authorities searching for missing woman
Scroll for more content...