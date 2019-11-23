1 Dead After Rappelling Accident In Jackson County

An equipment failure at Valhalla Cave in Jackson County left one person dead.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips, 21-year-old Trevor Col of Austin, Texas, died Saturday morning after falling in the cave.

Authorities say he was with a group of students from Purdue University when it happened. They say Col tied a couple of ropes to avoid a knot, but the equipment failed. Col died on impact.

The Sheriff's Office says it took them about four hours to get the students out of the cave.

Both Huntsville and Chattanooga rescue teams responded to the scene.