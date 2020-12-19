College Football Playoff Semifinal moved from the Rose Bowl Stadium to AT&T Stadium

After California denied an exception for player guests at the College Football Playoff (CFP) Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One, the game was relocated to AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The game will take place on January 1, 2021.

"We know that the decision was not an easy one to make,” said David Eads, Tournament of Roses CEO and Executive Director. “While we remain confident that a game could have been played at the Rose Bowl Stadium, as evident in the other collegiate and professional games taking place in the region, the projection of COVID-19 cases in the region has continued on an upward trend."

In a statement on Saturday, Pasadena Tournament of Roses said it was "extremely disappointed" in the decision. It added that "the decision to move the game is based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California along with the inability to host player and coach guests at any game in California."

"We are very grateful to Rose Bowl officials and the City of Pasadena. They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff.

KABC in Los Angeles reported on Friday that the "ICU capacity in the 11-county Southern California region has dropped to 0 percent amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases."

The CFP Selection Committee will announce on Sunday which team will play in the newly relocated semifinal game.