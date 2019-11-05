Here are the top 6 teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Alabama
4. Penn State
5. Clemson
6. Georgia
So it's a top three matchup in Tuscaloosa Saturday between Alabama and LSU.
Auburn is No.11 in the rankings.
Related Content
- College Football Player Rankings out
- Georgia tops initial College Football Playoff rankings
- 2019 Preseason Top 25 College Football Rankings released
- SEC ranked top selling conference for upcoming college football season
- Ex-football players sue woman, college over fake rape claim
- Alabama players earn top honors at the College Football Awards
- 2017 College Football Awards Announced
- Grissom softball player signs to Talladega College
- AAMU football players land prestigious list
- Four Austin High School football players sign to play in college
Scroll for more content...