College Football Player Rankings out

It's the only rankings that matter in college football. The 2019 CFP Rankings are out.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Here are the top 6 teams in the College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Alabama
4. Penn State
5. Clemson
6. Georgia 

So it's a top three matchup in Tuscaloosa Saturday between Alabama and LSU. 

Auburn is No.11 in the rankings. 

