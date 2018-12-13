Collapsed building in downtown Russellville to be sold

A partially collapsed historical building in Russellville is up for sale.

The building located in downtown Russellville at Jackson Avenue and Franklin Street partially collapsed while a church group who owned the building was working on it in October. The church donated the building to the city and now the city says they hope someone will buy it and restore it to its former glory.

"There's enough people here that maybe we could make a contribution," said Mary Kay Maureen-Steele, who has lived in Russellville for 36 years.

Russellville City officials said if someone wants to buy the building, they must put up a $50,000 bond and have the plans for the historic building approved by city council. Maureen-Steele said she would want to see the building repaired and turned into a local museum.

"Make it a tourist attraction; something the people can come and see as part of our history, because we have a lot to contribute in this area," said Maureen-Steele.

The resolution approved by the Russellville City Council would give the winner of the bid six months to make the structural changes once approved by the council.

Russellville will close their bid applications for this building on December 17th.