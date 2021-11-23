Collapsed bridge in Arab set to reopen by end of next week

People in the Arab community have something extra to be grateful this Thanksgiving. The collapsed bridge off Brashiers Drive is set to be reopened by the end of next week.

"We're ready for it to be open," Raymond Bodine, who lives next to the bridge, said.

Crews have been working day and night to repair the bridge. It collapsed during major flooding in October.

Bodine said he's only seen the water get that high once or twice since he was a kid, "but never that fast. It was horrible."

Bodine is also the fire chief of the Four C Volunteer Fire Department. He said taking the bridge detour has been a bit of an inconvenience.

"Yes, it's not that far around there, but it takes five minutes extra, and for a medical call, that could be the difference between life or death," Bodine said.

He's seen all the hard work crews have put into repairing the bridge.

"Nobody has slacked, so they've done their job, that's for sure," Bodine said.

He said he can't wait to finally be able to drive over the bridge again. The final step before reopening the bridge is setting up the guardrails, which is set to happen next Wednesday. Marshall County District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said the bridge should be reopened by the end of next week.

But you'll still have to wait for the road to be repaved. Shumate said that's because the asphalt needs to be at a certain temperature when it's delivered, or else it won't stick.