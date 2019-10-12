Coldest night of the season tonight, isolated showers Sunday

It has been an absolutely spectacular Saturday afternoon across north Alabama, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will be our coldest night of the season thus far as temperatures drop into the low 40s under clear skies. Some outlying areas could drop into the upper 30s overnight! Our forecast low of 42 here in Huntsville would make it the coldest night here in the Rocket City since we hit 38 back on April 21. Frost does not appear to be a major concern at this time. Grab those jackets as you head out the door Sunday morning!

Sunday looks very similar to Saturday but with more cloud cover and a chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon especially for our southern counties. Data trends throughout the day have really limited any showers well to our south across central Alabama, but an isolated shower is still possible. Most areas will stay dry tomorrow, with highs in most locations staying in the 60s once again thanks to the cloud cover. We will get close to 70 tomorrow here in Huntsville.

Monday looks great with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Our next weather maker arrives in north Alabama early Tuesday. This Tuesday system looks to be a good soaking rain for most of the area that will persist through early Wednesday. Just like Sunday, the greater focus for rain and higher rainfall amounts is to our south across central Alabama. Nonetheless, we are still forecasting anywhere between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain for much of our area, with amounts closer to 2 inches for our southern counties. The further south you are, the more rainfall you can expect this week. This system clears out by midday Wednesday, giving us more perfect fall weather to close out the work week.