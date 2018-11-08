Clear

Coldest air of the season so far arrives this weekend

While there's no threat of severe weather in the forecast, we certainly have a very active pattern with a couple of cool downs that will bring the coldest temperatures of the season thus far.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:28 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Today won't be a washout, but we do keep scattered showers off and on under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures run below average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Our chance of rain is 40% today, increasing to 80% after midnight tonight as a cold front approaches.

The front will pass late tonight and early Friday morning. As it pushes eastward, it takes the rain with it, allowing for a mainly dry and chilly evening with lingering clouds. As the colder air continues to filter into the Valley under a partly cloudy sky, Saturday morning will be frosty. Highs Saturday only reach the upper 40s, even with the return of a mostly sunny sky.

Brace yourself for even colder temperatures Sunday morning when we dip to the upper 20s. A light freeze is more likely than a frost early Sunday.

