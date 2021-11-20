Coldest air of the season moving through Sunday

After what has been a beautiful seasonable day across North Alabama, cloud coverage will start to move in overnight ahead of our next weather maker.

Lows will be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw last night however, and it will be a warm start to the day Sunday. Can't rule out a stray shower or two in the morning, but the cold front is set to move through by the evening bringing us showers throughout the night. A very low chance for any severe weather, but this front will certainly make it's presence known in what it leaves behind.

Once this cold front passes, we'll see a big drop in temperatures for the start of the Thanksgiving week. Despite the sunshine, highs will stick in the upper 40's with 15-20mph winds. It's really going to be once we wake up Tuesday we feel the brunt of this cold front. Lows in the 20's heading out the door and in the 30's Wednesday. Highs do warm up for the holiday with temperatures in the low 60's, but another chance for rain that could linger into Black Friday looks to be our next rain chance.