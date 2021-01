What a wet, warm, and windy start to 2021. Following highs in the 70s, tonight cools off to the 40s and upper 30s. In addition, the wind calms.

Clouds come back Saturday with a system moving to our east. On the back side, several afternoon showers should be around North Alabama. Most showers should be brief and light. Temperatures hover around average in the middle 50s.

Sunday to Wednesday looks dry and pleasant.