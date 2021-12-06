Colder air rushes in the rest of Monday

The line of storms out ahead of today's cold front brought widespread winds of 30-40 mph with isolated higher gusts. There are areas being looked at for more severe winds or possibly a brief tornado. One area of interest is Moore County, Tennessee. A storm with strong rotation passed through Moore County just northwest of Tullahoma around 7:40 AM Monday morning. The Huntsville NWS office has a meteorologist surveying the damage to see if it is consistent with tornado damage.

Strong north winds behind today's cold front are ushering in much cooler and drier air the rest of Monday. This will drop temperatures each hour the rest of today with lows bottoming near 30° by sunrise Tuesday morning.

The good news is the upcoming work week is trending drier but not totally dry. Much of Tuesday is dry but a few showers will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. By this weekend, we will have to keep close on another cold front that may mean more strong to severe storms by Saturday. It is way too early for specifics on this system but be sure to check back for updates.