Colder air returns, meaning a need for the winter coats again

Temperatures are dropping across the Tennessee Valley starting tonight. The colder air will mean a need to wear your winter coats again.

Clouds will clear from west to east Tuesday evening as a cold front sweeps across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by 6 PM, then into the 40s between 8 PM and 9 PM. A blustery wind can make us feel 10 degrees or more colder than the temperature readings.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the mid-30s. Beneath sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be even colder - starting in the upper 20s in the morning and struggling to even reach 40.

Our next weather maker could mean some spotty rain across Northwest Alabama as early as Friday night. Rain will increase across all of the Tennessee Valley on Saturday. Latest data on Tuesday afternoon indicate freeze levels above 3,000 feet, meaning snow at the ground is unlikely. If the freeze levels drop, some slushy snow could mix with the rain on some of the highest hilltops early Saturday morning.

The cold will stay through at least the first half of next week.