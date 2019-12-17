Storm surveys complete; quiet and cold to end the week

Crews from the National Weather Service completed their storm surveys and in total, 4 tornadoes tracked across North Alabama Monday evening. The strongest tornado was also the one that claimed the lives of 2 and left a child in critical condition in Lawrence County. Based on the storm survey, the tornado was likely at its strongest as it crossed over CR 265 near Town Creek. The estimated maximum peak wind was 134 mph as it tore across the homes on CR 265, one mile south of HWY 20. This classifies the tornado as EF-2 strength.

The storm surveys available so far can be found at these links:

Colbert Heights: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=201912172356-KHUN-NOUS44-PNSHUN

Town Creek: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=201912172216-KHUN-NOUS44-PNSHUN

Monrovia: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=201912172226-KHUN-NOUS44-PNSHUN

Meridianville: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=201912172222-KHUN-NOUS44-PNSHUN

FORECAST: Through tonight, temperatures dip into the upper 20s. Clouds thin and areas of frost will likely develop, although breezy conditions can limit the extent of the frost development. We'll start a gradual warming trend through the end of the week and heading into Christmas, highs will be back in the 60s!