Colder air arrives, snow becomes possible this weekend

Colder air will arrive in the Tennessee Valley Monday night. A storm system will develop late this week and will bring rain that could change to snow this weekend.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 4:59 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 5:21 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Colder air moving into the Tennessee Valley tonight will mean a need for coats and jackets throughout the rest of this week. We introduce a storm system this weekend that could mean snow for at least some of the Tennessee Valley on Sunday.

Monday was mild, but the rest of the week will be much colder. Colder air begins infiltrating the Tennessee Valley tonight. Monday evening will cool through the 40s. Clouds will begin increasing from the northwest.

Tuesday will start near freezing. Increasing clouds will help hold our temperature down into the low-to-mid 40s for highs. The clouds may make the sky look rainy, but rain is unlikely until Friday night.

Wintry Precipitation Possible This Weekend

A developing storm system brings that rain starting Friday night. Rain will fall throughout Saturday and Sunday. Colder air behind the storm system will flow into the Tennessee Valley and could change the rain to snow. Some sleet or even freezing rain may be possible during the transition period. Now is too early to determine how much, if any, accumulation will happen. This will be a fluid forecast that can, and probably will, change between now and this weekend. Stay updated with new information throughout the week. The bottom line: be ready for a cold and sloppy weekend.

