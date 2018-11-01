Clear

Colder air arrives as showers linger

Spotty showers will linger through Friday morning, but we're going to need our jackets again on Friday.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 5:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

The most intense part of the storm has exited the Tennessee Valley, and it is weakening as it continues tracking eastward toward the Carolinas.

Now colder air will invade the Valley. We haven't needed jackets for the past couple of mornings. We will need them again, particularly in the mornings, for Friday and the weekend. Friday morning temperatures will be in the 40s again. The afternoon will warm only into the 50s.

The last of the lingering light showers will linger through Friday morning. Those showers will end and clouds will begin thinning out Friday afternoon. We will stay dry for high school football, but most of us will want jackets as temperatures drop from 50s to 40s.

Dry weather will prevail through the weekend. Mornings will be chilly with lows in the 40s. Highs will step up through the 60s from Saturday to Sunday.

The next weather maker will bring two rounds of rain early next week. The first round of heavy thunderstorms will arrive on Monday. A round of potentially severe thunderstorms may be setting up for Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events